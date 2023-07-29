The Korean War and its ramifications remain stark and has, to this day, continuing global implications. The battle between communism and freedom; the reality that a market economy will trounce the economic capacity of a command economy; the fact that the further you are from a free vote for the candidate of your choice, the further you are from freedom in any form.
With totalitarianism comes fear. With democracy comes opportunity and life lived as you wish, rather than as you are told.
So close after the cessation of the Second World War, in the Pacific, Australians were asked once more to put their lives on the line for the cause of pushing back tyranny. 339 Australians lost their lives and a further 1,216 were wounded. Once more it was a war fought in conditions that were miserable against an enemy, in the end, that was innumerable.
The Korean War was a precursor to the push of communism in other forms and on other fields. To exhaust its move forward was to stop its expansion to our soils.
To this day the demarcation between tyranny and freedom remains where it was in 1953: at the 38th parallel.
The sacrifice made by Australia and its allies is justified in the freedoms and dynamism of what was once the poorer section of the Korean Peninsula; and Communism is defined by the pitiful lives of those in the North.
MORE LIKE IT:
Today the haphazard totalitarian regime of North Korea is a major global concern. A filial line of tyrants have their finger on the nuclear war button. In China, rights and liberties of the individual run an irrelevant third to the primacy of the State and clique of the Communist Party. They are a growing military superpower currently with a spy ship positioned off the Queensland coast.
The struggle of the Korean Peninsula has never been finalised in a peace agreement and neither has the threat. Those who served in this engagement have done their duty and brought honour to their families.
This week on 27th July we marked the 70th anniversary of the signing of the armistice of a war that saw almost 18,000 Australian soldiers, sailors, airmen and nurses serve, as a part of UN Coalition of twenty-one nations. The Korean War started when North Korean troops crossed the 38th parallel to invade the south. 70 years ago the armistice was signed with a now liberated South Korea and the communist menace in our region kept at bay.
As with all conflicts, what is asked of us is that we remember those who made the sacrifice to save us from the peril they fought. If we forget their sacrifice, then we take those who served for granted. Lest We Forget.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.