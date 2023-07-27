The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

AFL North West: Nomads assistant warns of complacency among the squad

Ellen Dunger
By Ellen Dunger
July 27 2023 - 4:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fraser Menzies bemoaned his squad's commitment after 14 players turned up to face Gunnedah in Narrabri.
Fraser Menzies bemoaned his squad's commitment after 14 players turned up to face Gunnedah in Narrabri.

New England Nomads assistant coach Fraser Menzies has bemoaned his side's lack of commitment to training and round games in the lead up to the AFL North West semi-finals.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Ellen Dunger

Ellen Dunger

Sport journalist

Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.