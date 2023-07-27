After weeks of anticipation, the new Papilio Early Learning Centre in West Tamworth has opened its doors to children and families.
The childcare centre, owned by Affinity Education Group, has been ready to open since the beginning of June, but was held back as it awaited final approval from the NSW Department of Education.
"It's been a long time coming, so all the staff, the families, myself, and Affinity are really excited about being able to finally open," Affinity Area Manager Krista Lynch said.
After months of waiting, the centre received its service approval on July 25.
"We've been ready to go now for quite some time. It was just simply waiting for our service approval which came through on late Tuesday night, so Wednesday was all systems go to get ready for a soft opening on the Thursday," Ms Lynch said.
"There was lots of excitement from families as we started to call everybody with the good news."
The centre commenced with a 'soft opening' on July 27 to gradually introduce some of the younger tots to their new surroundings.
Staff at the centre say they're preparing for a full-scale Grand Opening on Monday, July 31.
"It's been nice for the kids to get to know the staff without having all the children there at once," Ms Lynch said.
The custom-built childcare centre has been on many parents' minds for months as it promised to provide state-of-the-art facilities for Tamworth's toddlers and growing children.
And the new centre couldn't have come at a better time, as the New England region struggles with extremely low levels of access to childcare, being one of the biggest "childcare deserts" in the country.
"I know we've been in high demand and there are a lot of families out there that really need care at the moment," Ms Lynch said.
She said even though remaining space at the centre is "very limited," parents are still encouraged to apply regardless.
Ms Lynch says parents can arrange a tour of the facilities before deciding whether to hop on the waiting list.
And even more relief for parents is on the way with more childcare centres set to be built in Hillvue and South Tamworth in the coming months.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
