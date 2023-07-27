Zac Green was speaking via Messenger from Frankfurt while on an endless summer.
Actually, that's incorrect. It will end, when his European holiday concludes and he segues to Canada for a winter party on the ski slopes.
While poor working stiffs are grinding it out in the cold in his hometown of Tamworth, the 22-year-old is on the ultimate boys escapade, as a record-breaking heatwave gripped large parts of Europe, his trip of a lifetime enhanced by him sharing it with four hometown mates.
And just when you thought it could not possibly get better - the stop in Frankfurt preceded by stopovers that included Paris, Barcelona and Ibiza - Green will soon take part in the Tag World Cup in Limerick, Ireland
"Having a ball," Green said.
Indeed.
The plumber will represented Australia's open mixed side at the four-day World Cup, which starts on Wednesday. The location and timing of the tournament points to an aligning of the stars for Green.
It's as if the thrill ride was blessed by the Almighty Himself.
"We already had this trip booked, pretty well, and it just happened to tie in with [the World Cup]," Green said.
"I got the phone call," he said of his national-selection notification. "I pretty much said no straight away, until he said it was in Ireland in August. And I said, 'Hang on, we can probably make that work.'"
He's sure done that.
Joining the former Peel High student in Europe is Clay Frendin, Jake Bennett and Fletcher Stier. Another friend, Trent Taylor - the elder brother of NRLW star Jada Taylor - returned home this week. None of them had previously been to Europe.
"I really liked Paris," Green said. "For some reason we had heaps of fun there. But Ibiza was just as good as well. You can't miss Ibiza, that's for sure."
Green said it hit 40 degrees in Ibiza, the renowned Spanish playground by the sea.
After the Word Cup, the mates will travel around the UK.
A week-long sailing trip in Croatia also awaits. "Very excited for that one," Green said.
Green and Bennett will be in Europe for three months. They will then head to Canada for some serious snow action. While on the slopes, they hope to work.
"Been skiing and snowboarding since I could pretty much walk, really," Green said.
He and Bennett have not yet purchased return tickets.
While Green said the holiday had lived up to his "big" expectations, there had been one disappointment: they missed out on running with the bulls in Pamplona after arriving at the famed event too late.
"That was crazy enough to watch," he said.
