With the continuing increase in the cost of living, the 2023 Homeless Connect day in Tamworth drew record numbers on Thursday July 27.
The event, held at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC), was attended by 1741 people - a significant increase from the 1300 who took part last year.
Participants were met by more than 50 stall holders who offered free food, clothing, blankets, goods and services, including NSW birth certificates, hair cuts and legal advice for those "doing it tough" or "sleeping rough" in the region.
About 80 tonnes of fresh fruit and vegetables donated by Foodbank were gone within 40 minutes and all the pamper packs containing toiletries were gone within an hour, said Homeless Connect's Graham Cameron.
"It's just a special kind of day. It's a one off day. It's not an ordinary day," Mr Cameron said.
"It's so people can connect with providers and just enjoy themselves - there's no pressure, no judgement. It's just a wonderful time to have a coffee, listen to music and just chill."
Among those seeking assistance was Ashley Morris.
With no family and no one to turn to, Mr Morris was forced to live under a bridge in Tamworth for about a month before he was able to secure temporary accommodation in a motel.
"I'm not homeless anymore because I just moved into my place about a week ago," Mr Morris told the Leader.
"But in the winter it was a bad struggle [living on the streets in 2022].
"I've got no family or anybody out there, because my mum passed away [and so has] my twin sister but I've got a dog so he looks after me and I look after him."
After reaching out to the Salvation Army, Mr Morris was placed in a motel as a short-term solution before he found a permanent home to live where his dog also has a backyard to run around in.
"It's a hard place to be in, when people are homeless," Mr Morris said.
"But if they ask for help they will get it. They just have to ask."
READ ALSO:
Mr Morris is now on the hunt for a job "to pay the bills" and to fill his home with furniture because he said he doesn't want to be collecting Centrelink for the rest of his life.
He filled in an application for a position at a local food processing plant during his visit to the Homeless Connect day, and is hoping for the best.
Mr Morris said he knew of a couple of people who had been living rough on the streets of Tamworth "for months and months" but he said "they don't [think they] want help but they still need it...they just need to ask".
"But I'm going to try and stay on top of things, because if I let my mind slip, all at once I could lose it [all]," he said.
Mother-of-three young children Charleen Crook, whose partner recently lost his job, was another who headed to the TRECC.
"We've only got one income, so we're really struggling," Mrs Crook said.
"It's not hard [to reach out for help] but for me it's about pride so it was a struggle for me to come here today. But I had to do what I had to do."
She said the "kids loved the toys" but that her young family "really needed the toiletries".
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Senior journalist with at least five years’ experience working in the media. Drop me a line: rachel.gray@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.