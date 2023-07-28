With high fuel loads in place as a result of the wet conditions during 2022, the summer ahead is shaping up to be a challenging one for firefighters.
Drier than average weather conditions have brought forward the start of the Bush Fire Danger Period (BFDP) for New England and Northern Tablelands districts to Tuesday August 1, covering the local government areas of Armidale, Uralla, Walcha, Glen Innes Severn, Inverell and Tenterfield.
Officially the BFDP is not expected to kick in for the Tamworth district until October 1.
"At this stage, that's what we've been told," said Tamworth District Control Centre second-in-charge Steve Carstens said.
The only reason this could be brought forward would be if conditions changed.
Tamworth firefighters have already been called to a number of small grass fires across the district in recent weeks - two within a 24-hour period at Kootingal and Tintinhull on July 26 and 27.
With conditions drier than normal, Mr Carstens said landholders had been undertaking hazard reduction burns for a number of weeks.
"The drier conditions are increasing the fire risk - it's wet underfoot but frost has dried out the grass, and a lack of rain is not helping," he said.
Mr Carstens said property owners should be preparing for summer now.
"Clean up your property, put in fire breaks, and if you are undertaking reduction burns be careful - the drier conditions increase the risk of a fire getting out of control."
Hazard reduction burns were already under way across the state, and Fire and Rescue NSW (FRNSW) senior firefighter Kyle Macorig said another 40 were planned ahead of what's expected to be a challenging fire season.
On July Wednesday, July 25, a reduction burn was undertaken across 2.2 hectares of Mount Mutton at Uralla, involving 20 firefighters, including three FRNSW crews and three NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) crews.
Mr Macorig said the Uralla burn was focused on an area with a high fuel load and surrounded by homes and critical telecommunications infrastructure.
"By conducting this hazard reduction burn, we have significantly decreased the fuel load in the area and therefore the potential fire risk to this community down the track," he said.
"Our firefighters are always looking for opportunities to boost our preparations for the bushfire season and will continue to ramp up these controlled burns over the months to come."
FRNSW and the NSW RFS advise home and property owners to be aware of their risk and prepare prior to the start of the BFDP.
This can be done by removing flammable materials from yards, clearing leaves from gutters, checking hoses can reach all around the house and where appropriate, and conducting safe hazard reduction activities.
Authorities warn never leave a fire unattended and if a fire does escape call Triple Zero (000) immediately, so emergency services can respond accordingly and minimise the damage.
Homeowners can check the NSW RFS website for further advice about preparing your property for the bushfire season.
NSW RFS advises fire permits will be required for burns in the New England and Northern Tablelands districts after the August 1 BFDP start; at this stage permits will be required in the Tamworth district after October 1.
Landowners must still notify neighbours 24 hours prior to lighting up and registering on the RFS Website Notify us of your planned burn.
