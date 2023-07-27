A MECHANICAL fault left the city short one of its main firefighting trucks for more than 48 hours.
The breakdown came as Tamworth firefighters fought two grass fires within a day.
The 'power take off' from the engine that drives the truck's pump, which takes water from ground hydrants and increases pressure for effective firefighting, suffered a hydraulic leak, according to a Fire Brigade Employees Union representative.
In early June, the same truck experienced issues with its pump, which kept it off road for days.
Similarly to the previous case, a part to fix the mechanical fault needed to be delivered from Sydney, as there are no replacements close by.
The real issue is that firefighters across the state are working with an ageing fleet, the union representative said.
"For the last 48 hours, Tamworth has had downgraded fire protection," he said.
"An area of 60 odd thousand people has had their biggest firefighting appliance again taken offline."
Fire and Rescue NSW Acting Commissioner Jeremy Fewtrell said a minor issue with a fire pump was quickly identified and measures immediately taken to get the vehicle online.
The part arrived in Tamworth on Thursday, July 27, Mr Fewtrell said, but the union representative said it hadn't been delivered by 3pm.
"Our fire coverage has not been compromised at all during this period," Mr Fewtrell said.
"The truck is still within the target life for these appliances."
A spokesperson for NSW emergency services minister Jihad Dib told the Leader in June a check of vehicles was being undertaken as part of an overall upgrade of the fleet across the state.
The state of the fleet is unacceptable state-wide, country representative of the Fire Brigade Employees Union Tim Anderson said.
Vehicles are even breaking down while firefighters have been operating in an offensive capacity, and putting their safety at risk, he said.
"[Fire and Rescue NSW] are expecting firefighters to do the work with tools that just aren't fit for purpose, and it's dangerous for firefighters and it's dangerous for the community," he said.
On July 17, Mr Dib terminated Fire and Rescue commissioner Paul Baxter and stated there have been ongoing challenges of financial sustainability.
The move vindicates the position the union has taken for a number of years, Mr Anderson said, that operations have suffered due to mismanagement.
"We just need to ensure that this is fixed and never, ever allowed to happen again," he said.
