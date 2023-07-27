FIRE crews have worked around the clock after two blazes broke out in less than 24 hours near Tamworth.
At about 1:20pm on Wednesday, July 26, a scrub fire on Ormans Lane, near Kootingal, was called in by a member of the public.
RFS crews battled tough conditions and worked into the evening to bring the blaze, which spread across 16 hectares.
Tamworth RFS district officer Phillip Brunsdon told the Leader firefighters had difficulty accessing the scene, which was located in a rugged steep gully.
Crews remained at the scene until about 8pm to patrol the edges of the burnt area.
What caused the fire is still under investigation.
Less than 24 hours, RFS crews were called to a second grass fire on Avoca Road, near Tintinhull.
Firefighters from RFS stations in Kootingal, Tamworth, and Moore Creek rushed to the scene at about 10:25am on Thursday, July 27 following reports of a grass fire.
Tamworth District Control Centre second-in-charge Steve Carstens said the small grass fire burnt through several hectares, but was quickly brought under control.
Crews remained at the scene to make sure the flames had been "blacked out".
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
