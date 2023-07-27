Exciting things are happening at libraries across the region, with a science initiative on the way and a push to improve access to digital records on the horizon.
In a bid to inspire the next generation of scientists, engineers, and inventors, the Central Northern Regional Library (CNRL) is rolling out new STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) kits for kids in libraries from Warialda to Quirindi.
"Each branch is going to have at least eight kits and most of them will have a lot more," the library's coordinator of STEAM (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Mathematics) and childhood literacy Jonathan Stilts said.
The kits will be rolling out across the region during National Science Week in August, and CNRL members will be able to reserve STEM kits from other branches if they aren't available at their local library.
The kits on loan range from things like mini microscopes and programmable robots, to remote-controlled paper airplanes and an array of music synthesizers.
"We're trying to raise awareness of STEM subjects and encourage children and adults to get into STEM careers," Mr Stilts said.
"There's a lot of STEM careers out there, and a lot of businesses wanting to establish themselves in Australia but they always say there's not the people here to do the jobs."
He also said education was the principal consideration when designing the "very high-tech" kits.
"We've specially chosen these kits to be very hard to just play with. Anything that was too easy to use as a toy we rejected, choosing only things you can learn from to increase people's STEM skills," Mr Stilts said.
In other exciting news for the library, Tamworth Regional Council's manager of cultural and community services Kay Delahunt said the CRNL had applied for funding to deploy a "public-focused mobile digitisation van" to uncover and preserve historical material scattered throughout the region.
"The van is about giving people the opportunity to digitise some of their personal historical photographs and documents," Ms Delahunt said.
"We know there's lots of things under people's beds and in their sheds that have great significance to our region."
If the project goes ahead, people using the van's services would have the choice to digitise for their own personal use or to go on the library's public record.
"We will provide them with a digital copy but we'll also ask if they'd like to donate a digital copy of anything significant so that it's available for the rest of the community," Ms Delahunt said.
The grant also includes two "static memory stations" for CRNL's libraries in Tamworth and Narrabri, which would provide the same service as the van but can be operated by the public without specialist assistance.
Tamworth Regional Councillor Judy Coates expressed support for the grant at council's latest meeting.
"The past plus the present helps us inform the future," Cr Coates said.
"A lot of people don't have the ability in their homes to digitise things, and the van will enable people to do that across the whole region," the councillor said to the Leader.
A decision on the grant will be made in March 2024.
