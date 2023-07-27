The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
Good News

Central Northern Regional Library rolls out exciting new initiatives

Jonathan Hawes
By Jonathan Hawes
July 27 2023 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Exciting things are happening at libraries across the region, with a science initiative on the way and a push to improve access to digital records on the horizon.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jonathan Hawes

Jonathan Hawes

Journalist

Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.