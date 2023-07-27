Being a kid from the country, stepping up to play with and against Australia's top junior rugby league players can be a daunting task.
But Mia Mongomery loved every second of her Australian Secondary Schools Rugby League Championships campaign.
The PLC Armidale student played halfback in the NSW Combined Independent Schools side at the tournament in Redcliffe at the beginning of July.
READ ALSO: 'Perfect': Allan's dream sprouts wings
Her CIS side finished second in their pool and faced eventual champions in the NSW Combined High Schools women's team to qualify for the grand final.
They "got a little bit of a whooping" by the CHS side but finished tied third with the Combined Catholic Schools team.
It was a big effort for the girl from the country to play alongside young women signed to NRL clubs and Montgomery was rapt with the experience.
"It was incredible. I was saying to mum and dad it was the best experience I have had to date," she said.
"It was some of the best talent in all of Australia I was coming up against."
To put it in perspective, the Australian Schoolboys team, and now the Australian Schoolgirls as well, are picked from this competition.
"Next year it is up in Darwin so if I put enough effort in there could be a slight chance of making it or being the few that are talked about," Montgomery said.
"Going up there they have all the NRL clubs and stuff looking at all the talent.
"It is just a way to get your name out there because we don't really have that opportunity out here."
And it was a chance to connect with other like-minded young women.
"You come out of all these things and the things you take away from it are all the memories you made off the field," Montgomery said.
"I came home from that trip and I felt a bit sad leaving everyone."
The nearly-17-year-old's journey into the tackle version of rugby league is a similar one to most women playing in the region.
She played tackle as a junior and then mostly league tag in Warialda before rugby union provided the main platform for contact sport.
Montgomery has played in the Central North junior rugby union system and now plays for the Inverell Highlanders on weekends in the Central North women's 10s competition.
Then rugby league opportunities came up.
Last year she had the chance to play tackle rugby league through the Greater Northern Tigers system.
The squad ventured to Sydney to take on other pathways systems.
And now she's had the taste for league, the Inverell local hopes her journey in that area can continue.
"Because we don't really have that rugby league, it was a learning experience up there as well to grow the game a bit," Montgomery said.
"I play a lot more union so it was cool to get in that league frame of mind and be able to see how I need to change my game up.
"Just whatever's out there I try and join in, get a bit more experience."
Long-term, she's hopeful of a professional contract.
"There's more opportunities coming up now and more teams coming through," she said.
"That would be the main goal. I have just got to put in that effort.
"Dad tells me I need to put on some more weight and hit the gym."
And it's her parents who are her biggest supporters.
"I am so grateful for them," she said.
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Originally from the Blue Mountains, I spent my teenage years in the Riverina at boarding school before moving to Bathurst in 2012 to complete Bachelor of Sport Studies/ Bachelor of Communications (journalism) at Charles Sturt University. I started my career at The Blayney Chronicle in May 2015 and worked casually, one day a week at the Central Western Daily later on that year. I moved to Armidale in March 2016 to take on the role as the Northern Tablelands' sports journalist. Played a variety of sports in my lifetime including touch football, league tag, gymnastics, dance, cross country running and equestrian. Always happy to hear news and tips. www.facebook.com/ellendungerjournalist/
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.