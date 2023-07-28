TOILET troubles have kept events out of one small town, but the problem will soon be flushed away.
The village of Limbri hasn't been able to host any gatherings or events in it's community hall for more than seven months.
The root of the problem, two toilets.
Limbri Public Hall and Recreation Reserve committee chairperson Jane Daly told the Leader, once upon a time the hall was used to host trivia nights, garage sales, Christmas parties and plays.
READ ALSO:
But due to the two outdoor toilets no longer being serviceable, no event has been held at the hall since last year's Christmas party.
The current toilets, which were built about 15 years ago, are drop toilets, with no lights, power, or disabled access.
Ms Daly said the water table has also risen to a height where the toilets are no longer serviceable.
"It's pretty disgusting," she said.
Ms Daly said the committee were forced to hire a portaloo for the Christmas party, but there wasn't enough funds in the kitty to do that for every event.
"We only have limited funds in the account," she said.
"It will eat into it if we have to hire one [portaloo] each time."
The hall has been an important meeting place in the past, especially during times of fire and drought.
Ms Daly said during the bush fires, RFS crews used the hall has their home base.
Getting people back to the hall could soon become a reality with a swanky new toilet in the works.
The new unisex toilet will come with all the bells and whistles, including the ability to flush, turn the light on, and improved access.
A development application has been lodged with Tamworth Regional Council to build the new facility.
It comes after a four year push for better facilities from the hall committee.
According to the plans, the upgrade will make the space more usable, functional, and accessible for the public.
Once the application to build the toilet is approved, the toilet is expected to be up and running within two months.
Ms Daly said she hopes the new amenities will help bring more people, and events, out to the village.
"It's a beautiful, quiet, secluded location," she said.
"And it's a really good friendly community.
"Everyone helps everyone out."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.