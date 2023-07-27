Will Hall would not have wanted anyone else by his side.
As the clock ticked down to the 16-year-old making his Premier League first-grade debut, when his Mountain Goats met North Companions at Johnson Field on Wednesday night, July 26, his great mate Dominic Barbara was there too.
On Saturday, Barbara made his run-on first-grade debut when East Armidale beat the Goats 2-1 at Doody Park. Hall sat on the bench in that game, but was not used.
Against Northies, both teens started: Hall at defensive midfield, and Barbara on the wing.
The duo, who are in year 10 at Oxley High, began their Moore Creek tenure in under-13s in the club's 2019 foundation year.
Barbara said: "It's been epic - rising up from junior football, playing second- and first-grade together."
He added: "It's been really weird. I didn't know I'd be playing senior football this year.
"At the start of the year I was kind of hoping I'd play second grade. And then to be able to play first grade is pretty cool."
Hall said his top-grade debut was "pretty special".
"Because it's my first game, and it's one of his [Barbara] first games," he said, adding: "I'm a little bit nervous, but everyone wants me there. So I be fine."
Moore Creek co-coach Dean Hoy said the teens were "standouts" in the 1-1 draw against North Companions.
"Both boys are quiet achievers - polite, calm and very talented," he said. "They have both stepped up with ease and don't look out of place in first grade."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
