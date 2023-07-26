The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Updated
Breaking

Authorities will work through the evening to control Kootingal fire

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:23pm, first published 5:22pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Update

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has confirmed the fire in scrub on Ormans Lane, off Sandy Road, Kootingal, has burned across 16 hectares.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.