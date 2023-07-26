The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) has confirmed the fire in scrub on Ormans Lane, off Sandy Road, Kootingal, has burned across 16 hectares.
District officer Phillip Brunsdon said the blaze was still being controlled as firefighters battled rough conditions.
He said firefighters were experiencing difficulties working in a rugged, steep gully.
The conditions meant firefighters were predominantly using hand tools to fight the flames.
The RFS will continue to work through the evening.
