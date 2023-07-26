The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Breaking

Authorities unsure how the Kootingal fire started

By Newsroom
Updated July 26 2023 - 3:49pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The NSW Rural Fire Service (RFS) is working to control a fire in scrub on Ormans Lane, off Sandy Road, Kootingal.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.