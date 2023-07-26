With a century of cherished memories and experiences to her name, Beulah Fenwick's life is a testament to resilience, family, and community spirit.
Born July 26, 1923, the long-time volunteer worker and community activist spent her 100th birthday surrounded by friends and family.
Dozens of smiling faces turned out to celebrate her milestone at Centillion Chinese Restaurant in South Tamworth, where she was presented with letters of congratulations from the Governor General, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, and King Charles III.
Though her daughter Jennifer Brown says the best is still to come.
"This is just the tip of the iceberg, there's going to be 120 friends and family at her party on Saturday," Ms Brown said.
As a mother of six children, Beulah's nurturing heart has touched the lives of her large family, many of whom are coming to Tamworth from across the country to celebrate her 100 years of living.
She said she's excited to see her large family all together; four living children; 19 grandchildren; and an astonishing 33 great grandchildren, with two members of her family's fifth generation "still in the oven".
Before her retirement, Beulah worked as a volunteer for Meals on Wheels, but a nasty fall in 2015 ended her long-standing commitment to feeding the hungry.
However, her community spirit would not be deterred, and like a phoenix from the ashes, Beulah recovered phenomenally.
Even while in the hospital she found another way to serve her community: sewing teddy bears for a local charity.
"My daughter got me into it. I was in hospital in Coonabarabran and she brought the needles and the wool for me," Beulah said.
She's continued sewing hundreds of the bears in her spare time ever since, never letting her hands go idle.
"There's about 32 of them hanging around my room at the moment," Beulah said.
Age is just a number for the centenarian, as proven by her quick wit, and by the fact she was able to pass her fitness to drive medical assessment just one day before turning 100.
But she stays humble, spending much of her time in the garden growing fresh vegetables that she cooks for friends and family whenever she can, continuing a longstanding tradition of feeding the people she cares about.
When asked what her secret is for living a long life, Beulah said there isn't one, she just takes things day by day.
"I haven't got any secrets, really I don't," she said.
And as for the next hundred years, she said all she wants is for herself, her family, and friends to find "health, wealth, and happiness".
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
