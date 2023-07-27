The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Community/Community News
What's on

STORYBOX is public art made accessible to everyone

By Tamworth Regional Gallery
July 27 2023 - 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

The Birds of Australia STORYBOX is continuing to draw attention in the Tamworth Library and Gallery forecourt. While the Australian Museum installation explores the work of John and Elizabeth Gould's work in ornithology, the storytelling cube now includes a local artwork based on our regional birdlife.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Community News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.