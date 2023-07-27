The Birds of Australia STORYBOX is continuing to draw attention in the Tamworth Library and Gallery forecourt. While the Australian Museum installation explores the work of John and Elizabeth Gould's work in ornithology, the storytelling cube now includes a local artwork based on our regional birdlife.
Waanda Ngingalaanha Dhigarragal (The Weaving of the Birds) animation tells the dreaming story of how birds were created. Produced as a Yinarr Maramali project, the animation forms part of the For Our Elders exhibition on display inside the Gallery.
"When the opportunity came up to tell a story in this medium we jumped at the chance. The accessibility for all to see this dreaming story brought to life through narration, Gamilaroi language, direction, art and animation through public art is something really special," said Amy Hammond, Director of Yinarr Maramali.
READ ALSO:
The public can watch the full story of Waanda Ngingalaanha Dhigarragal and Birds of Australia on STORYBOX, located at the Tamworth Regional Library and Gallery Forecourt from early morning to late at night.
Waanda Ngingalaanha Dhigarragal (The Weaving of the Birds) was produced as a Yinarr Maramali project, supported by Tamworth Regional Gallery. The Birds of Australia STORYBOX is created by the Australian Museum and proudly supported by the NSW Government through Create NSW Blockbusters Funding initiative.
Local artist Danny Stanley's animations feature in Waanda Ngingalaanha Dhigarragal, and students have the chance to learn drawing skills from Danny as part of the Gallery's Art After School workshops.
Run every Tuesday afternoon from 4pm-5pm, the classes in term three have three focuses - ceramics with Sasha Jury-Radford, textiles with Sophie Honess, and drawing with Danny Stanley.
The program is a fun and nurturing environment for children to experiment and play with an array of materials and encourage their creative abilities.
The workshops are $150 for the 8 week term with spaces still available. For more information and to register tamworthregionalgallery.com.au
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.