A SUDDEN tragedy disrupted the quiet lives of Angelique Willow, her partner Dan O'Shea and their daughter.
Mr O'Shea died instantly and unexpectedly from a heart issue he and his family had not been aware he had, on July 4, at the age of 45.
The three of them had celebrated such a "beautiful" Christmas with family in Quirindi and Moore Creek, they decided to move to the region from South Australia.
Arriving in May, the couple were looking to purchase a property in Bendemeer and were about to sign a contract when tragedy struck.
It rocked Ms Willow's world, to say the least. All of a sudden, she was a single parent on a sole income, and she'd lost her "safe place".
She looked online for support groups for people who had lost a partner, and couldn't find one that was locally based.
"I thought, well, why not start one here?" she said.
The Facebook group 'Tamworth NSW Widow/Widower Support Group' has about 32 members already, and she plans to foster those connections, share advice, and eventually organise social get togethers.
"I'd like to keep it a place where there is grief, but there's also joy and hope," she said.
"There is still hope in the world, and we can work through the grief together."
The group will focus on sharing how to access services and help for children, and even discuss what happens after death.
"Because I've been thinking about it a lot more deeply," she said.
"Personally, I'm looking for inspiration, but I'm hoping to inspire others as well."
Ms Willow and Mr O'Shea would have celebrated their 10 year anniversary on Thursday, July 27.
Mr O'Shea worked as an IT technician, and was very creative and musical, his partner said.
"He could be the kind of guy who would be at a dinner with a bunch of people and hardly say anything all night, but when he did say something, it'd be the funniest line of the night," she said.
"He was also very thoughtful and dependable. It's very unlike him to up and die on me.
"When I lived in Melbourne and I commuted by train, he'd be at the train station every single night, early, waiting for me."
Eva is a Northern Daily Leader journalist based in Tamworth. She covers health, politics, energy, arts & entertainment, business, community, and a bit of everything else.
