Last weekend, the Kootingal-Moonbi Roosters and Dungowan Cowboys were in the spotlight for their Charity Days, both of which were focused on mental health causes.
This Saturday, still riding the high of hugely successful fundraising efforts, the two clubs will clash in a fixture that will decide the shape of the finals.
As far as the Roosters were concerned, last weekend could hardly have gone better. In fact, according to Jeff Faint (women's coach and manager of their chosen organisation the Billabong Clubhouse), it was "mind-blowing" to have raised $16,000 just by selling the custom-designed jerseys worn by the players on a day in which they scored three wins across four grades.
"I went in not expecting too much," Faint said.
"I'd heard that they made about $8,000 in one of the years previous ... at the moment, the cost of living is pretty tough for a lot of people.
"So I didn't go in with huge optimism, I thought anything we raise will be great. I'm very humbled and bowled over by the efforts of the community."
The Cowboys' fundraiser, meanwhile, was primarily organised by first grade vice captain Cody Byrne, and raised roughly $25,000.
Though they lost two out of three matches on the day, Byrne was still elated at the amount of money donated.
"We didn't expect anywhere near that," Byrne said.
"We would have been happy to get 10 grand. It worked out really well."
The most popular item in the Dungowan Hotel auctions was a jersey worn by former Canberra Raiders captain, Alan Tongue, which sold for $4,000.
The proceeds of the Cowboys' fundraiser will be donated to Beyond Blue and headspace.
After both sides raised a combined $41,000 last weekend, they will come together this Saturday in Kootingal focused purely on winning a place in the finals.
The Roosters, ranked fourth, and Cowboys, ranked third, are both on 16 points in the first grade competition, and whoever loses the upcoming final-round clash will fall out of the top four if Werris Creek beat Narrabri on Sunday.
"I think we'll lift for it," Byrne said.
"We're all disappointed with last weekend [which resulted in a 20-12 loss to North Tamworth], especially with how we played in that second half. I think we'll fix that this weekend."
Likewise, the Roosters fully understand that their season is on the line this weekend, and coach Mark Sheppard said they are "confident, but not cocky" after a 38-18 win over Werris Creek in round 13.
"We definitely know that if we play our best football, we can compete," Sheppard said.
"I said at the start of the season, you've got to respect every side in Group 4. Whatever happens with other games over the weekend could be the difference between missing out altogether and hosting the minor semi-final. Everyone's aware of that."
