GUYRA'S refurbished and expanded Men's Shed has officially opened for business, with Northern Tablelands MP Adam Marshall doing the honours alongside President John Jackson.
Mr Marshall said the expanded shed, refurbishment of the former Guyra Court House, construction of a new storage shed and the pending installation of a rooftop solar system, had been made possible by two State Government grants, totalling $252,265.
"Men's Sheds play a vital role in the mental health and general wellbeing of the older people in the community," Mr Marshall said.
"It is a place where men and women can connect with friends and their community, feel good about themselves, be productive and maintain an active body and mind.
"The funding has allowed the Guyra Men's Shed to properly establish a large and comfortable place to call their own and grow into the future, attracting new members."
Mr Marshall full of praise for Guyra Men's Shed President John Jackson and his committee.
"With some financial support and the volunteer efforts of members, the Guyra Men's Shed has been able to construct an additional shed for tools and machinery, accessible amenities and pathways and a rooftop solar system on their new shed," Mr Marshall said.
"These new facilities are simply outstanding and will support the health and wellbeing of Guyra's retired seniors and tinkerers.
"This is a fantastic outcome for the Guyra community and I thank and congratulate President John Jackson and members for the work they have done."
