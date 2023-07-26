Andy Saunders considers himself to be an honest man. Along with resilience and determination, he says it is the character trait that best sums him up.
The Tamworth-based account manager at The Land must have had a real honest conversation with himself when deciding whether to end his prolonged quest to become a professional rugby league player.
He did that following the COVID-ravaged 2020 season. The previous year, he played Canterbury Cup for Manly feeder club the Blacktown Workers Sea Eagles.
Two years earlier, he made his NRL debut - coming on late for the Bulldogs in a dramatic two-point win over Newcastle. That was the former prop's sole NRL appearance.
Saunders's resilience and determination meant he hunted for an NRL career longer than many of his contemporaries, after he linked with Penrith upon graduating from Farrer.
All up, he played more than 100 Canterbury Cup games and some 200 games in the NRL system over a decade.
Now, at age 29 and having recently married, the Quirindi-raised former under-20 Australian Schoolboy is in the midst of his first year of retirement from football.
In 2022, he played a season with the Quirindi Lions so he could end his footy career alongside his elder brother, Will.
He does not regret the decision to hang up the boots. He said he enjoyed relaxing and "not getting busted up".
"I'm getting a lot of time back now ... to do things that you miss out on [when playing]," he said, adding: "I left no stone unturned with what I did.
"It's not worth you being sour on it. Because if you look back on it, you'd beat yourself up about it. I'm happy and content with what I did and how I finished up."
Saunders said his personality meant that ultimately he had been fortified by his setbacks, allowing him to "evolve" as a man as he and his wife, Tayla, build their dream home.
Asked what makes him happy, he replied: "Spending time with my family, my wife, and our three sausage dogs [Winston, Arthur and Norman]."
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
