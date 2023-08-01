The Northern Daily Leader
Northern Daily Leader Letters to the Editor

August 2 2023 - 9:00am
Allan Lisle questions what happens when solar and wind projects reach their used-by date. Picture from file.
Not blowing in the wind?

With the George Papadopoulas letter of Wednesday, July 26, seems I have raised the same questions before over the solar and windfarms end life disposals, gridding access back up systems etc, with no answers "Blowing in the Wind?"

