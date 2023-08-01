With the George Papadopoulas letter of Wednesday, July 26, seems I have raised the same questions before over the solar and windfarms end life disposals, gridding access back up systems etc, with no answers "Blowing in the Wind?"
Now its Bendemeer's turn so they will throw them the roses but no mention of the thorns? I still have no arguments of out west where room aplenty. But Yes. Hardly any feeder grids. Can't get rich quick with too much hoot to output to product.
OK ENGIE, what's your offer to those affected for equipment end life disposal? Don't please forget the sun don't shine nor the winds don't blow all the time so your battery systems won't handle peak loadings. So you will still need substantial generations for such.
The Snowie Hydro has supplied three states at times in the past so keep it but one more possibly gas will still be needed. In God's Law everyone and everything has an end time from its beginnings. And sunlight and wind may seem eternal, but will end in God's end time.
From the prophesies for our species as is and all things made by man will always have a end time and therefor must be disposed of.
Just like man and the body which held the spirit belongs to its maker; God. But as with man, as he is by habits, who will clean up after solar and wind end times uses?
Allan Lisle, Tamworth
It is great that we have Dry July raising money for the Cancer Council. (NDL 31/7/23)
However it is ironic that alcohol is one of the issues in a number of cancers as it is a toxin and carcinogen. Medical Journal of Australia published two studies in June on the increase in breast cancer (now 1:7) relating to the increasing acceptance and consumption of alcohol particularly in women over 40. COVID and the relentless advertising also increased it along with online home delivery.
Raising awareness of the link is imperative. For those who participated in Dry July- congratulations. You have possibly lost weight and feel more energetic and have raised money for a very worthy cause.
Lyn Allen, Tamworth
Barnaby Joyce penned an interesting letter in the NDL last Saturday. With no evidence - rather wide sweeping generalisations - he accused the Federal Government of having no belief in Regional Australia.
Labor has achieved more in 14 months than Mr Joyce's Government achieved in 11 years! For example - a budget surplus - first one in 15 years! Sensible management of our country's finances has secured the ability to pay down debt that Mr Joyce's Government incurred. The Dungowan Dam was never a viable project - from both a financial and environmental perspective. Dams have been superseded by modern practices to secure water sustainability. Labor is considering these better options.
There are many critics of Mr Joyce's decision to move the APVMA to Armidale. He conveniently avoids referring to this.
Again - Labor is considering the most appropriate decision. Mr Joyce went on to insult the nearly 1 in 5 voters who placed their trust in Labor at the last Federal election in our Electorate.
Perhaps if there is a continued inability of Mr Joyce to faithfully represent us (rather than pen non-specific nonsense) more voters will choose Labor?
The needs of every Australian who lives and works in Regional Australia is at the forefront of our Government's plans. Labor knows we are the heartbeat and lifeblood of our nation.
Laura Hughes, Hillvue
Barnaby Joyce's self-serving decision to move the Australian Pesticides and Veterinary Medicines Authority from Canberra to the heart of his own northern NSW electorate was rounded on as a bad idea from the start. The decision has now spectacularly blown up in his face following the damning review and resignations from the Authority.
That someone like Barnaby Joyce managed to get into parliament in the first place is baffling. Irregularity and incompetence have followed him ever since he was first elected. That he managed to reach the level of deputy prime minister is even more astounding and perhaps indicates the complete lack of depth in the National Party from whom the deputy PM is selected.
Despite all this and despite his infamous drought envoy text messages that cost close to $200,000 each and no-one has apparently seen, he keeps getting elected.
One wonders what the voters of New England see in him that is hidden from the rest of the country.
Dr Ross Hudson, Mount Martha, Vic
Other than alliterations and one liners, what else can the member for New England offer his constituents, I wonder? ('Labor has no belief in Regional Australia', 22/7).
The forthcoming Bush Summit in Tamworth will not only be an opportunity for PM Anthony Albanese to prove "authentic empathy" for regional Australia and Senator Tim Ayres to "stand up" but it will also be an opportunity for Mr Joyce to explain how he is working to ensure that benefits and opportunities arising from the country's inevitable decarbonisation are shared fairly with the people of New England. But he'll probably be too busy painting signs for his anti-renewables demo ("Joyce calls for protest march on renewables" , 10/7).
Ray Peck, Hawthorn, Vic
As most Aussies tend to do, I have found myself scoffing a bit at the reports of high summer temperatures in Europe and the USA. Secure in my knowledge that I live in the hottest continent, I was certain the Poms were being, well, whinging Poms, and my lack of understanding of Fahrenheit had me confused as to how hot it really was in the States.
However, I was immediately humbled, and horrified, upon learning that the hottest week in human history was probably this month. Phoenix, Arizona had 16 straight days above 43C. Antarctic waters are 20C above average. Night time lows never got below 39C in Adrar, Algeria. Extreme wildfires are killing people in Europe. This isn't "a bit hot".
This is life threatening heat that is going to change the way we live on Earth. How can anyone, any politician, see this suffering and not find the will to do something about Climate Change, before it is too late?
Alice Milson, Calala
In 1938, British Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain signed an agreement to resolve differences with Adolf Hitler. Chamberlain failed to understand Hitler's true intentions and to heed the warnings. Less than a year later, the world was at war. Now in 2023, the Greek Prime Minister has stated his country is at war with intense wildfires that have devastated the region. This time the enemy is global warming. Like Chamberlain who failed to understand the gravity of the situation at the time, our leaders today are not heeding the warnings.
Anne O'Hara, Wanniassa, ACT
Australians are proud of their unique wildlife and would be shocked that we have the world's worst record for mammal extinction.
As recently as two years ago, then environment minister Sussan Ley announced a further 12 Australian mammals were extinct bringing the total to 34. These included the desert bettong, broad-cheeked hopping mouse and Nullarbor barred bandicoot.
Incredibly, Australia has more than 1900 threatened species with over 1300 at risk of extinction.
In the Tamworth region, for example, 149 animals and plants are threatened including the endangered Spotted-tail quoll.
But why? The main causes of extinction are predation by feral animals and habitat destruction through land clearing, and climate change is catching up.
Last year, environment minister Tanya Plibersek, launched the Threatened Species Action Plan pledging no new extinctions and conservation of at least 30 per cent of Australia's land mass.
Her Nature Repair Market Bill has been delayed because of concerns that tradeable biodiversity certificates used to offset habitat destruction elsewhere still allows environmental decline to continue.
In 2020, Professor Graeme Samuel said the Environmental Protection and Biodiversity Conservation Act was "ineffective and not fit to address current or future environmental challenges." He went on to make 38 recommendations which are still under consideration by the minister.
Like climate change, Australia is dragging the chain on biodiversity protection. It's time we got our act together.
Ray Peck, Hawthorn
Leading scientists are loudly warning that devastating heat waves taking place in the Northern Hemisphere are, without doubt, caused by burning fossil fuels. But is anyone listening?
Brian Measday, Myrtle Bank, SA
