The forthcoming Bush Summit in Tamworth will not only be an opportunity for PM Anthony Albanese to prove "authentic empathy" for regional Australia and Senator Tim Ayres to "stand up" but it will also be an opportunity for Mr Joyce to explain how he is working to ensure that benefits and opportunities arising from the country's inevitable decarbonisation are shared fairly with the people of New England. But he'll probably be too busy painting signs for his anti-renewables demo ("Joyce calls for protest march on renewables" , 10/7).