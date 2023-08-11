Sculptor Adam Humphreys closes his eyes and gently runs his hands along the metal sculpture of a horse's head which gazes across his garden lawn.
The 36-year-old, renowned for his work in metal and wood, has spent his life working with horses, so it is no surprise he has a close bond with them, and they are one of his favourite sculptural subjects.
The work being examined is a near life-size sculpture of Sora, a horse owned by Adam's mother, Rosie, which sits in the Tintinhull garden he shares with wife, Emily, and son, Huckleberry, 2, in the hills north of Tamworth.
"I reach out my hands as I approach a horse to gently touch the face and steady the animal," Adam said, demonstrating a light, well practised caress of the sculpture.
"You are so hands on when working with horses, you get to know them by feel so when I'm creating a sculpture of one I can close my eyes and run my hands over the work to check by feel if everything is as it should be or if something needs altering," he said.
While Adam's artistic pursuits tend to now favour metal he started out working in wood, growing up a self-described "third-generation woodsman" on a farm in South Wales where his grandfather Rudge, on returning from the Second World War, planted a woodland, and his father Henry was a forester.
Adam mastered a chainsaw by age 16 cutting firewood, and gradually started to see shapes in the logs he was working with that promised so much more than being a source of heating. It is no surprise that he eventually grew bored with cutting firewood and his creative instincts kicked in.
Armed with a chainsaw and sandpaper, Adam created his first sculpture of a pheasant carved in an old elm tree which needed removal, and soon people started to take notice of his work.
He describes carving with a chainsaw as "using a big brush - there is little detail but you can create expression".
The lure of travel drew Adam to Australia in 2009 as a 20-year-old a backpacker with no real idea about what he was going to do.
"I thought I'd probably pick fruit like all backpackers do but then I got a job on on a farm at Yass," he said.
That job helped determine the course of Adam's life, as the farm was home to Peter Crisp - a well-known Australian glass artist and operator of Crisp Galleries who quickly recognised Adam's talent, and offered him an 'artist in residence' position.
"The first example of my work Peter saw was of a horse galloping out of the end of a tree for former deputy Prime Minister John Sharp at his home in the Southern Tablelands," Adam said.
"From that point on Peter was supportive and encouraging of my work and development as an artist."
Adam held his first major exhibition of chainsaw sculpture at Crisp Galleries, and has worked as a full-time sculptor ever since, accepting commissions at his discretion.
"I received so much support from Peter and the Crisp family - they gave me my first exhibition and I am very grateful to them, so much so that I hope one day to be able to pay that help forward," Adam said.
It was during future world travel Adam started experimenting with metal due to the obvious difficulties of backpacking with a chainsaw. Metal was also easy to access and Adam quickly realised the possibilities of working in metal in terms of size and scale.
"Timber was a great stepping stone that I often go back to, but my work now is more based on adding material rather than taking it away - as you do when sculpting with wood," Adam said.
"The timber work really helped me envisage a form inside [a piece of wood], and I still use those lessons today but without the restriction of timber size."
One of Adam's most high-profile commissions, 'Relaxed Coat of Arms', sits in the grounds of Government House, commissioned by the Australiana Fund and unveiled on Commonwealth Day, March 11, 2022.
"The former Governor General Sir David Hurley had noticed a kangaroo sculpture of mine during a visit to BackTrack at Armidale in 2020 and mentioned it would be good to have something similar for Government House," Adam said.
"I thought it was just a throw-away comment, but he was serious."
Adam worked with young people from the BackTrack program on the work of a kangaroo and emu, assisting the team with the design and the welding.
