Tamworth Regional Council has put out a call for three new members to join its working group on inclusivity and culture.
At its latest meeting, council voted to expand the Tamworth Region Inclusive Culture Advisory Committee (TRICAC) in a bid to foster a sense of belonging for residents of all backgrounds.
"We want to invite members of the community who are passionate about inclusion and cultural diversity," Cr Brooke Southwell, who is also a member of TRICAC, said at the council meeting.
TRICAC has been involved in many multicultural initiatives in the past year, including the annual Fiesta la Peel, working with Tamworth Pride to improve council's approach to inclusivity for LGBTQI+ people, and joining forces with council's events team for the recent new residents event.
Cr Judy Coates said the new residents event was a major achievement for the working group.
"The new residents' event was amazing. Anyone that attended could tell it was such a welcome to the new people who have moved to our area and I look forward to the next one," Cr Coates said.
Cr Southwell said Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander people, people from LGBTQI+ backgrounds, people with disabilities, and people from multicultural backgrounds are encouraged to join TRICAC, and highlighted some of the contributions the working group has made to council's five-year cultural plan.
"We're also focused on implementing community development actions and cultural development actions to make our region more inclusive for all, which is a great thing," she said.
Cr Mears said he also supports the working group's endeavours.
"I'd like to commend the work [TRICAC] does. I've been to a couple of their meetings now and looking at the general scope of things, there's been a lot of issues raised over employment and things like workers' health and safety," he said.
Cr Mears said he's "happy to get on board" with allowing the committee to draw more expertise from the local community.
Members of the public interested in joining TRICAC should contact Tamworth Regional Council on (02) 6767 5555 for more information.
