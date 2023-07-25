CONCERNED residents can attend a state parliamentary inquiry into the viability of underground power lines in the New England region.
The public forum will address the feasibility of undergrounding the transmission infrastructure for renewable energy projects.
A standing committee from the NSW Upper House will be in Armidale on Thursday, July 27.
New England Visions 2030 think tank coordinator Maria Hitchcock said the cost alone would be enough to scratch underground work.
"I don't know what is going to happen with the inquiry, but I suspect the idea will probably fail due to the cost factor," Ms Hitchcock said.
"There are all sorts of reasons why it might not be such a good idea putting power lines underground."
Ms Hitchcock recently met with Jason Kendall, who is a senior manager for the high voltage electricity transmission network operator Transgrid.
Part of the meeting was about the state government's coordination of the New England Renewable Energy Zone (REZ).
"He's involved with the Riverina REZ and I asked him about the underground lines," she said.
"He said it wouldn't happen because it's far too expensive.
"We started our own biodiversity alliance here in New England and we discussed underground lines there, too.
"Apart from the cost factor, the disturbance to the soil would damage particular ecosystems to the point where it didn't seem like a very good option."
NSW Legislative Council committee chair Emily Suvaal will run the Armidale meeting. She will also oversee a similar meeting at Tumut.
"We have already received hundreds of written submissions from the community and various organisations regarding this inquiry," Ms Suvaal said.
"Community input is vital so we can make recommendations to the government on what will work best for the people of New South Wales.
"The committee wants to know community concerns regarding overhead transmission lines and understand the cost and benefits of putting that infrastructure underground."
The meeting will be held at the Armidale City Bowling Club from 10.30am to 3.15pm.
It will also be broadcast live on the NSW Parliament's website:https://www.parliament.nsw.gov.au/Pages/webcasts.aspx.
