The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News
Our Future

Representative from the NSW Upper House to host New England public inquiry into underground infrastructure for renewable energy projects

Mitchell Craig
By Mitchell Craig
July 26 2023 - 6:15am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

CONCERNED residents can attend a state parliamentary inquiry into the viability of underground power lines in the New England region.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mitchell Craig

Mitchell Craig

News and sport reporter

Australian Community Media journalist with over 10 year's experience in providing quality news and sport stories.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.