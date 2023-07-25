Tamworth's rich heritage and vibrant music scene have earned it many nicknames, from the City of First Light, to the National Equine Capital, and Country Music Capital of Australia.
Now Tamworth Regional Council wants the region to get another nickname under its belt: the "Events Capital of Regional NSW".
To achieve this goal, council has announced it's developing a strategy to enhance event tourism, and wants the local community to get involved.
Residents are invited to have their say by completing a short survey before Tuesday, August 8.
Everyone who completes the survey before the deadline will be in the running to win one of four prizes worth a total of more than $1000.
Tamworth Regional Council Project Manager Lisa McMahon said she is excited to be providing more opportunities for people to attend or host events across the region.
"As the largest council in the region, this strategy will help us deliver events to meet the needs of the local community and support our businesses and the regional economic development across the entire North West," Ms McMahon said.
The strategy's main goal is to retain existing events and attract new conferences, sports matches, agricultural shows, cultural festivals, and field days, all in service of promoting the Tamworth region's economic development.
The new strategy will be informed by and oversee three existing council strategies: the Tamworth Country Music Festival Strategy, Tamworth Regional Events Strategy and Events Infrastructure Strategy.
For those keen to partake in shaping the region's future, the survey is accessible at haveyoursay.tamworth.nsw.gov.au/events-strategy.
Originally from Austin, TX. "I wasn't born in Tamworth but I got here as soon as I could!" Jonathan covers a little bit of everything, but his main priorities are Tamworth Regional Council, Business, and Property. Send story tips to Jonathan via jonathan.hawes@austcommunitymedia.com.au
