A place where everyone is welcome and romances bloom.
Set in 1946, the joyful and acclaimed musical The Sunshine Club, tells the story of Aboriginal soldier Frank Doyle, who is just returning home to Brisbane after serving in WWII, to find that, while the world may have changed, the same attitudes and prejudices still exist at home. But this only fills Frank with a strong desire to change things for the better by setting up The Sunshine Club.
A place where all people are welcome to come together, laugh, romance and dance the night away as Frank sets out to win the heart of Rose, the girl next door.
Written and directed by the acclaimed Wesley Enoch, The Sunshine Club is a gloriously energetic, thought-provoking and above all entertaining night of theatre.
This wonderful musical will be at the Capitol Theatre for one night only - Saturday 26 August at 7:30pm.
A rocking, outback adventure to find the great hiccup cure!
It's a perfect, balmy night in the outback. A sleep-deprived camper, a cheeky quokka and an emu with a penchant for creating wild inventions, awake to discover that a koala has come down with a stubborn and ear shatteringly loud case of the hiccups.
The three embark on an epic journey through the night that sees them frantically eat, sing and invent their way towards a cure before the sun comes up.
Hiccup! is a hilarious rocking musical extravaganza about working together, finding friendship and how to, once and for all, stop the hiccups.
Recommended for ages 4-8 and their fun-loving adults!
At the Capitol Theatre Wednesday 13 September for two shows - 10:30am and 12:30pm.
The 2340 Big Band will take you on a time warp back to the popular music of the 70's. Back to flared, satin pants, high heeled shoes and the music that rocked the decade.
Get down and boogie with KC and the Sunshine Band, Kool and The Gang and the Village People. Groove to the R&B hits of James Brown, The Doobie Brothers and The Blues Brothers. Freak out to the funk of Stevie Wonder and the Average White Band. Rock your socks off to the hits of Deep Purple, Led Zeppelin, Chicago, The Moody Blues and many, many more.
Sit back and enjoy all the guitar riffs, brass phrases, organ kicks, vocal harmonies and rhythmic grooves from this great musical era as the 2340 Big Band recreates and bring back the good times with resident vocalists Kate Armstrong and Brad Gill as well as a host of other special guest artists.
Move to the groove and rock your socks off..... 70's style! Why not dress for the occasion?
Rock the big band! Rock the classics! With our local favourites in the Capitol Theatre Saturday 9 September at 7:30pm.
