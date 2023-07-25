The clock is ticking for Gunnedah shire residents interested in signing up to one of five community working groups.
Sharon Aldridge, Sally Wilson and Troy Silver are the latest to come on board ahead of the July 31 deadline.
Ms Aldridge has worked with Indigenous Australian communities and Ms Wilson has a background in parole and probation.
Both women have joined the Crime Prevention working group, while Mr Silver will work with the Reconciliation Action Plan working group as a long-term representative of the Gunnedah community.
Gunnedah councillors Colleen Fuller, David Moses, Kate McGrath and Rob Hooke have been part of the Crime Prevention group for a number of years.
Cr Fuller said the group works closely with police to reduce offending in the community and to highlight crime "hotspots" such as shop street signs that block CCTV.
"We're always checking things like lighting around town and [ensuring there are enough] people [working] in security," Cr Fuller said.
She said the group has just completed day and night walks of the Gunnedah showgrounds, scouring for any potential areas that could attract criminal activity.
"But the one thing from crime prevention that I express every month is to lock up your home," Cr Fuller said.
"Lock up the car, don't leave it unlocked because there are people out there who just want to help themselves to what does not belong to them."
A two-day Crime Prevention & Community Safety Conference will be held in Gunnedah on November 23 and 24, where a cross-section of high-profile speakers including 2021 Australian of the Year Grace Tame, NSW Minister for Police and Counter Terrorism Yasmin Catley and social researcher Mark McCrindle will shine a light on some of the issues confronting regional communities.
Other working groups still looking for community input include skills and training; economic development; the business partner program advisory group; sister cities and friendly relationships; and the Australia Day working group.
For more information go to www.gunnedah.nsw.gov.au
Senior journalist with at least five years' experience working in the media.
