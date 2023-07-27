The Northern Daily Leader
Home/Life & Style/Celebrity
What's on

Things to do in Tamworth and beyond | What's On

Updated July 27 2023 - 5:34pm, first published 3:45pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tamworth Regional Council Event Coordinator Natasha Little, Project Manager Lisa McMahon, and Homestead Cafe staff member Sarah Campugan. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Tamworth Regional Council Event Coordinator Natasha Little, Project Manager Lisa McMahon, and Homestead Cafe staff member Sarah Campugan. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A Winter's Night on Fitzroy

Saturday, July 29 @ 6pm - 9pm 

Embrace the magic of winter with the region's newest event. 'A Winters Night on Fitzroy' is a free event to be held in Fitzroy Plaza. Bring the whole family along to enjoy the evening with activities including: a silent disco, kids craft, face painting, live music, hot food and beverages. Plus, you can warm up with couches, blankets and the glow of fire pits.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Celebrity
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.