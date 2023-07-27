Embrace the magic of winter with the region's newest event. 'A Winters Night on Fitzroy' is a free event to be held in Fitzroy Plaza. Bring the whole family along to enjoy the evening with activities including: a silent disco, kids craft, face painting, live music, hot food and beverages. Plus, you can warm up with couches, blankets and the glow of fire pits.
Your only local cat show is being held on Saturday, July 29 at Carinya Christian School, 25 Boronia Drive, Tamworth. It is open to the public from 9am to 4pm. Come along and see the best of the best being judged all day. Cost : $1 child; $2 adult; $6 family.
Raid your wardrobe, pop on your poodle skirts and leather jackets. It's Rockabilly night at Currabubula Pub. DJ Grizzley Adams will get the fun under way from 8:30pm, with a $50 pub voucher up for grabs to the best dressed on the night.
Tamworth Urban Landcare and The Pub Angling Club's National Tree Day event is taking place at Peel River, Jewry St on Sunday 30th July from 9am. Approximately 200 native trees, shrubs and grasses will be planted at the site. Residents can register to volunteer at the event via the National Tree Day website at treeday.planetark.org/find-a-site/. A free BBQ Breakfast will be provided for all volunteers.
From the writers of the original television series Yes, Minister and Yes, Prime Minister, comes the equally sharply satirical stage version hilariously produced by Tamworth Dramatic Society. Recommended for audiences 12 years and older. Book online at entertainmentvenues.com.au or contact the Capitol Theatre Box Office on 02 6767 5200.
The Waifs are celebrating the 20th Anniversary of their breakthrough album Up All Night with a massive tour of Australia. In Tamworth they will be joined by special guests Joshua Cunningham & Felicity Urquhart.
The Pub's Woodchop Comp is here! Competitions, demonstrations, live entertainment and more. Nominations for the woodchop competition are open and expressions of interest for market stalls are being sought.
Visit the website for more info: www.thepubgroup.com.au/thepub
The Rhythms of Ireland has been seen by over two million people worldwide and has gained an unsurpassed reputation for "stunningly executed performances". Experience a spectacular evening of traditional Irish dance, music and song enhanced by stunning costumes, lighting and sound.
A ceramicist and a painter come together in 'Between the Lines'. A friendship forged in mutual admiration and support for each others creative practice is the foundation for this show featuring Newcastle based duo, Elizabeth Mead and Zoë Tjanavaras.
Ceramic artist Zoë Tjanavaras creates vessels that are organic, tactile and delightfully peculiar! She was the winner of the Ceramics section in the 2020 Muswellbrook Art Prize.
Liz Mead paints structural and expressive, light filled Australian landscapes. She was a finalist in the 2022 Muswellbrook Art Prize and the Gosford Art Prize 2021.
Opening Event will be held on Saturday 12 August @5pm
Returning for their second tour with Music in the Regions, Andrew Blanch and Emily Granger combine their solo expertise on guitar and harp to create a unique duo that displays the energy, versatility, and beauty of these much-loved instruments, to perform Suite magica. The duo have performed widely at venues such as Sydney Opera House, UKARIA Cultural Centre at Mount Barker, South Australia and the Canberra International Music Festival. Details: musicintheregions.com
Tamworth Regional Gallery recognises the leaders within our local First Nations community with the Dhurranmaygal Dhirrabuu 'Outstanding Leaders' photography exhibition by local artist Danny Dalton, which is open now. The Gallery is also exhibiting 'Dhiriyagu: For Our Elders', an exhibition by the Gomeroi Culture Academy. This exhibition is a collection of local weaving, painting, carvings, language and photographs that share the stories and legacies of the artists Elders.
Australia's largest primary industry field day celebrates 50 years, showcasing over 3000 products and demonstrating a vast range of new products and services, highlighting new technology and innovation and providing information to professionals on the land.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.