4 beds | 2 bath | 2 car
Don't miss this exceptional opportunity to own a home of the highest calibre in one of Tamworth's most prestigious locations.
The epitome of a modern family residence, this grand property welcomes you with details that have been carefully considered to provide an unrivalled living experience.
This magnificent home, located on the hills of Hillvue and only a 10-minute drive to the CBD, boasts four grand bedrooms, each thoughtfully designed with ample storage space through large built-in wardrobes.
The master bedroom is a true oasis, featuring a spacious walk-in wardrobe and grand ensuite, complete with floor to ceiling tiles, dual vanities and a large shower.
The study or fifth bedroom ensures this home is ideal for families of all sizes.
When it comes to living space, the choices are endless.
Sit back and enjoy a movie in the large media room, family time in the spacious open plan living room, or alfresco dining overlooking the golf course. Every aspect of this home exudes quality, including set cornices and 9ft ceilings, showcasing contemporary styling that will leave you in awe.
For the passionate entertainer and aspiring master chef, the kitchen is a dream come true. Revel in the beauty of stone benchtops and a grand kitchen island. With a large butler's pantry providing exceptional storage, you will have all the space you need.
High-quality appliances, including two electric ovens, an electric cooktop, and a dishwasher, ensure that all your culinary needs are met with ease.
Your friends and family will be drawn to this residence as the preferred gathering place.
The large alfresco area offers sweeping views of the golf course and low maintenance gardens, setting the perfect backdrop for gatherings and celebrations.
Additionally, the golf cart garage/storeroom provides even more space and with direct access to the golf course, the avid golfer will not be disappointed.
"For those looking for the perfect blend of family, entertaining and country lifestyle this grand home and spacious yard is a must," agent George Powell, from Partner Now Property - Tamworth, said.
"If you are a golfer or have considered taking up the sport, then the direct access to the Longyard Golf Course from your own backyard will be ideal.
"If you prefer spending time in your own backyard, enjoy sitting surrounded by manicured lawns and immaculate gardens offering a sense of serenity."
Only a 10-minute drive to the CBD this is the perfect combination of prime location while enjoying the high-quality quiet neighbourhood.
