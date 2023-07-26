The Northern Daily Leader
Tamworth UHA raises more than $17,000 for community health care

By Newsroom
July 26 2023 - 10:00am
United Hospital Auxiliary of NSW Tamworth branch office bearers for 2023-24 Jan Hicks, Bev Albertson, Carol Swain, Jan Woods, Debra Mooney, Jill Waterhouse and David Monk. Picture supplied.
The Tamworth branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) of NSW may still be in the process of rebuilding its fundraising activities since the end of COVID, but that's not prevented the tireless volunteers from raising $17,500 in the past year and gifting more than $11,285 worth of goods to Tamworth hospital.

