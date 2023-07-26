The Tamworth branch of the United Hospital Auxiliary (UHA) of NSW may still be in the process of rebuilding its fundraising activities since the end of COVID, but that's not prevented the tireless volunteers from raising $17,500 in the past year and gifting more than $11,285 worth of goods to Tamworth hospital.
Branch publicity officer Jan Hicks said all money raised by the branch was retained for use within the local health service, and helped to pay for such things as medical equipment or patient comfort items or items used for general health care needs.
Mrs Hicks said the branch's fundraising efforts were assisted by the Tamworth Ladies Golf Club, the Commonwealth Bank, and Regional Australia Bank Community Partnership Program, as well as many social events, raffles and donated goods.
The dedicated branch volunteers recently held their annual general meeting to report on activities and to and elect office bearers for 2023-24.
Outgoing branch president Sally Cromberger, who retired after eight years in the role, was announced as the new UHA NSW state president.
Carol Swain was elected the new branch president, a position her mother Letty Elks held for 16 years during the 1980s and '90s. Kay Swadling was elected first vice president, and Bev Albertson second vice president.
The branch also has a new secretary in Jan Woods, who joined the branch more recently to follow in the footsteps of her mother, Annette Lowe, who held the same position of secretary for 16 years until 2015.
Mrs Hicks said Jill Waterhouse retained the position of assistant secretary; while Debra Mooney and David Monk remain treasurer and assistant treasurer respectively.
Jill Grey continues in her role as publicity officer.
Patrons and UHA life members remain Letty Elks, Pat Gulliford, Dawn Reading and Shirley Dick, while internal life members are Maureen Sampson and Annette Lowe.
