A JOINT venture, which has been boosted by $35.8 million in state funding, will see the North West region build a world-first Good Earth Cotton farm.
The Good Earth Green Hydrogen and Ammonia (GEGHA) project involves the construction and operation of a renewable ammonia and green hydrogen production facility near Moree.
The project will see an integrated solar energy to hydrogen and ammonia operation implemented at the Wathagar ginning facility, on the Keytah agricultural property owned by Sundown Pastoral Co.
Hiringa Energy Executive Director David Heard expects it to bring 100 jobs to the region during the construction period with more opportunities for existing local staff when the project is complete.
"We've had to be pretty specific on the timeline and the objective is to have it fully constructed and operating by the middle of 2025," Mr Heard said.
"We look at it as an extension of an existing industrial part of the countryside and there is significant upside in construction and operational jobs that will arise from the plant.
"More than that we hope to demonstrate that farmers around Moree and other agricultural areas can use their own energy to make their own inputs.
"Whether it's fertiliser or fuel, this project is replacing a lot of imported and expensive and volatile commodities that farmers have to bring in.
"We're also talking with Moree council and the Department of Regional NSW about the potential to locate a scaled up project in the Special Activation Precinct," he said.
The project aims to help farmers reduce the emissions and enable them to meet consumer demand for low-carbon and sustainable produce in increasingly carbon-conscious domestic and export markets.
"The fuel and fertiliser can come from our own valleys and it will take all these interstate trucks off the road by having our own circular economy," Sundown Pastoral Co owner David Statham said.
"That's why they (NSW Government) are supporting this project, as a kick-starter to stimulate ideas and conversations to big super companies here in Australia.
"GEGHA's production of anhydrous ammonia comes at an important time for the Australian agricultural sector, as global consumers start to demand sustainable food and fibre.
"Exemplifying how Australia can decouple agriculture from fossil fuel driven fertiliser production, we'll also provide a credible pathway for heavy trucking to transition to low emission transport using hydrogen and deliver on-farm emissions reduction for the agricultural sector with alternatives to fossil fuels such as LPG and diesel. We're thrilled to be working with Hiringa to fuel the next generation of agriculture systems in Australia."
Mr Statham said the GEGHA project will see the installation of the 27 MW Wathagar Solar Farm, which will produce roughly 45,000 MWh of energy per annum - the equivalent to powering over 4000 homes - and enough hydrogen to displace more than 1.4 million litres of imported diesel.
