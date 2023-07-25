The Northern Daily Leader
Moree-based Oscar Pearse elected to NSW Farmers Board

By Newsroom
July 25 2023 - 10:00am
Moree farmer Oscar Pearse
Moree farmer Oscar Pearse

A SIXTH generation mixed cropping farmer and beef producer from the North West region will take on a leadership role at state level.

