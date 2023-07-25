A SIXTH generation mixed cropping farmer and beef producer from the North West region will take on a leadership role at state level.
Moree-based Oscar Pearse has been elected to the NSW Farmers Board after attending its annual conference.
He already has experience as a NSW Farmers Grains Committee member.
READ ALSO:
Mr Pearse said a sustainable future for farming was critical to feed families and protect the country.
"I'm a big believer in farmers being part of their landscape, and being good stewards of the land in a way where we can generate real returns," he said.
"Farmers are renowned for protecting productive natural capital, our assets of soils, pasture and key natural areas, but sometimes the economic returns aren't there.
"I'm honoured to be elected to the NSW Farmers Board and look forward to making a positive contribution to the future of our Association and our industry."
Mr Pearse has a focus on climate impacts on his farm, which last year was flooded, as well as solutions such as improving biodiversity and soil quality on the farm.
He will replace retiring board member and wool producer Helen Carrigan who is also from the Moree region.
She is moving interstate to be closer to family and has thrown her support behind Mr Pearse.
"It has been my great pleasure to work with NSW Farmers and even though I won't be involved on a day-to-day basis, I will continue to be keenly interested in the Association's work," Mrs Carrigan said.
"There is enormous potential for agriculture in NSW, but we need organisations such as ours to continue to advocate for good policies and good outcomes.
"All of our food comes from farms, as does our wool and cotton, we need farming to be a viable business into the future."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.