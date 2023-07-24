The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

NRL: Latrell Mitchell poised to return for Souths' Tamworth clash with Tigers

By Jasper Bruce
Updated July 24 2023 - 6:46pm, first published 4:10pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Latrell Mitchell is set to make his return from injury at Scully Park on Friday night. Picture Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
Latrell Mitchell is set to make his return from injury at Scully Park on Friday night. Picture Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

"Sheriff" Latrell Mitchell is riding back into town, and Tamworth, charged with solving the case of South Sydney's leaky defence and bringing crooks to justice at training.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.