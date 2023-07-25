"From hiking to Base Camp in Nepal, waving to the King of Bhutan outside his palace (before security came and deleted the photos I had sneakily taken of him!), to sleeping in the same room as tarantulas in the Amazon Jungle, to becoming a local in Sicily where I ate prawns straight from the fisherman arriving at the dock, to surfing down a volcano on a snowboard (on the black rock!) in Nicaragua, to encountering a brown bear and a GINORMOUS moose in Canada...every day was an adventure."