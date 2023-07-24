Kingswood residents say their biggest concern about the proposed Strathmore Quarry, on the outskirts of Tamworth, is the potentially detrimental health risks posed by the large quantities of dust the site would produce.
The Leader has obtained documents showing most of the rock extracted from the proposed quarry would be processed through a crushing and screening plant to produce products ranging in size from 30 centimetres to crusher dust.
On Saturday, July 22, about 80 residents from the Kingswood community rallied together at the Kingswood Country Shop to raise concerns and discuss the next steps for community action.
One of the residents at the meeting, Damon Baker, said the biggest killer would be the dust.
"When you are cutting or crushing rock, it produces a lot of dust and heat," he said.
"It's really hard to stop the dust from stone travelling - I used to cut it with a continuous miner and it would just be big clouds of white smoke."
Mr Baker has worked in the mining industry for years and said he has experienced the impacts first hand.
"It is the dust you cannot see that is the killer. It's tiny particles, they go down people's lungs, and the particles travel a long way in the air - this is something that will affect all of Tamworth, not just Kingswood," he said.
According to the documents the proposed site would mine around 4.6 million tonnes of mudstone for more than 30 years, and would operate six days a week, between the hours of 6am and 6pm.
Residents are worried the amount of dust produced could result in people developing silicosis - a respiratory condition caused by breathing in the dust from silica-containing materials, including sand, concrete, stone, and mortar.
"It acts a bit like asbestos - you get it in your lungs and there is no cure," Mr Baker said.
"It's like little sharp razor blades, every time you breathe in and out over the year, you get scarring, and eventually you die in your own blood."
Mr Baker said his family relocated to Kingswood thinking they had found their forever home.
Nicole Baker said the couple had only bought the property a year ago.
"We have a daughter with severe disabilities - she has scars on her lungs from where they had to put needles in her at birth," Mrs Baker said.
"Something like this reaching her can shorten her life by 30 or 40 years, and she is only seven. On top of that we have kids with asthma."
READ ALSO:
Mr and Mrs Baker said they couldn't understand how the company thought it was okay to put such a large industrialised site near a residential area.
"We are gonna fight it as hard as we can, but if it goes ahead we won't be able to stay, as this is gonna kill my kids," Ms Baker said.
At this time no development application has been submitted to Tamworth Regional Council, and no Environmental Impact Statement (EIS) has been submitted to the state government.
Councillor Mark Rodda was also at the meeting and said he would be "very mindful" of the matter when it came before council for comment.
"Council is not the consent authority, but we can make a very robust recommendation whether it is approved or denied," he said.
"There has been a range of matters raised today including dust, noise, and more."
Co-director of Oats Pty Limited Scott Waters also attended the community meeting to listen to residents' concerns.
Mr Waters said it was not the appropriate for him to speak at the event, as he was there to listen and gauge what is on people's minds.
"Since the meeting I have contacted Terrance Cohen [resident] to organise a meeting with a representative of the group. They are entitled to comment on the situation and we will continue to provide community with information," he said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.