The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Business

Noise, dust, and traffic among concerns about Strathmore Quarry proposal

RC
By Rachel Clark
Updated July 24 2023 - 5:33pm, first published 5:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Kingswood residents say their biggest concern about the proposed Strathmore Quarry, on the outskirts of Tamworth, is the potentially detrimental health risks posed by the large quantities of dust the site would produce.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
RC

Rachel Clark

Journalist

Rachel is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader covering arts and culture, education, environment, and more. Email Rachel at rachel.clark@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Business
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.