The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Kayden Elliott, Bella Griffin and Lachlan Cook win gold at All Schools cross country championships

SN
By Samantha Newsam
Updated July 24 2023 - 1:42pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
(Clockwise from left) Bella Griffin and Chloe Dent, Kayden Elliott, Jesse James and Lachlan Cook all won medals at the All Schools cross country. Pictures North West School Sports Association Facebook.
(Clockwise from left) Bella Griffin and Chloe Dent, Kayden Elliott, Jesse James and Lachlan Cook all won medals at the All Schools cross country. Pictures North West School Sports Association Facebook.

Three North West athletes have run their way to the top of the podium at the NSW All Schools Cross Country championships.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
SN

Samantha Newsam

Sports Journalist

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.