Three North West athletes have run their way to the top of the podium at the NSW All Schools Cross Country championships.
Glen Innes High School's Kayden Elliott, Coolah Central School's Lachlan Cook and Macintyre High's Bella Griffin all produced golden performances at the Sydney Motorsport Park at Eastern Creek.
Annually one of the biggest events on the NSW School Sport calendar, it incorporated both the primary and secondary championships and involved students from all of the various school systems.
Griffin won double gold as the first runner to finish overall, and subsequently for Combined High Schools (CHS), in the 12-14 years girls multi-class race; the medals adding to her All Schools bronze and CHS silver from the 2022 championships.
Cook likewise improved on his 2022 results, where he was fifth overall and collected CHS bronze, finishing third overall and picking up CHS gold in the 17 years boys.
"He was pretty chuffed, pretty excited," secondary team co-manager Greg Allen said.
As was Elliott after winning the gold for CHS in the 16 years boys event.
"They had smiles as big as anything when they crossed the line," Allen said.
Moree Secondary College's Jesse James meanwhile won CHS bronze in the 17-19 years boys multi-class and Quirindi High School's Chloe Dent bronze (All Schools and CHS) behind Griffin.
With their performances, Allen said the three (James, Dent and Griffin) are now eligible to represent NSW at the School Sport Australia Championships to take place at the Stromlo Forest Park from August 25 to 28.
Cook, he believes, should also qualify (some of the age divisions for the nationals are combined).
In the immediate though their focus is on the shorter distances, with North West holding its CHS athletics carnival in Tamworth this Friday.
In the primary section while there were no medals, there were a number of strong performances from those in North West colours.
The best came from Quirindi Public's Spencer Tourle, who finished fifth in the 8/9 years boys.
