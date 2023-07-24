People experiencing homelessness or those in financially unstable situations are urged to head along to the annual Homeless Connect day in Tamworth.
More than 50 organisations offering health, accommodation, legal, education and employment services will gather under the one roof at the Tamworth Regional Entertainment and Conference Centre (TRECC) on July 27 from 10am to 2pm.
There will be plenty of free food generously donated by local businesses and Foodbank, along with about 300 hampers containing toiletries for those in need.
Free haircuts will be available courtesy of Blonde Republic and 2340 Barber Shop, while One of a Kind will have warm clothes to give away to stave off the winter cold.
Service NSW staff will also be on hand to assist people in need of a birth certificate. If you were born in NSW, all you will need to do is bring some identification to access a birth certificate.
Homeless Connect's Graham Cameron said many people often felt too proud, or were just reluctant, to ask for help when in situations that could lead to homelessness.
"Hopefully they can come on the day and not feel that way because there's probably going to be more than 1000 people there," Mr Cameron said.
People go to the Homeless Connect day for various reasons, and these people were not always defined as someone "living under a bridge".
"With the rising cost of living, rent - everything - people who lose their jobs might have been on good money then suddenly they've got to try and pay the mortgage, all the bills and more with next to no money," Mr Cameron said.
"Sometimes they are the typical couch surfing people living with their friends or people sleeping in their cars - there's a lot of different things we don't often see [that can lead to homelessness]."
The inaugural Tamworth Homeless Connect Day was held in 2013 and attracted about 200 people and 45 service providers.
Aside from the pandemic years of 2020 and 2021 when the event was skipped due to health restrictions, Mr Cameron said more people were attending the event every year.
In 2022, there were 1300 people experiencing homelessness, on the verge of homelessness or "doing it tough", looking to connect with services at the event.
