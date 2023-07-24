There are some big changes ahead for the Northern Inland Academy of Sport's football program with the NIAS board announcing plans to transition NIAS FC to community ownership from 2025.
The announcement, made on Monday, follows an independent review of the NIAS FC operations as per the recommendations of the strategic review the academy conducted in 2022.
NIAS Chair, Chris Ash, said the decision to accept the recommendation for facilitating this change to future operations marks an exciting new chapter for NIAS FC, ensuring its long-term sustainability and fostering even stronger ties with the community it proudly represents.
"We are very proud of what we have achieved since NIAS FC was incepted as a club-based program under the NIAS umbrella," Ash said.
The academy established the program in 2021, following the dissolution of Northern Inland Football, to ensure the region's young players had representative opportunities and access to Northern NSW Football's Talented Player Pathway (TPP).
In that time it has welcomed over 120 players, had a number of players selected for higher honours and even triumphed in the Northern League One competition, with the under 13s victorious in 2022.
But it has stretched the academy's resources, and due to the increasing exhaustive demand on NIAS' resources to operate the club, at its' strategic plan review, the NIAS board decided to conduct an independent review of NIAS FC.
The review was conducted by representatives from within the soccer and wider sporting community, and looked at the costs and benefits of continuing in the current format and explored alternative operational models.
After careful analysis and extensive research, it was concluded that transitioning to community ownership would best serve the stakeholders and club's interests and ensure long-term sustainability.
"While this transition presents exciting opportunities, we are not oblivious to the challenges it entails with extensive community support required," Ash said.
"To overcome this challenge, the Northern Inland Academy of Sport will continue to support NIAS FC during 2023 and 2024, while a specific NIAS FC management sub-committee is formed to oversee NIAS FC operations."
They hope to establish the sub-committee, which will be voluntary and will initially be comprised of a NIAS board member, NIAS staff member, coach or manager from NIAS FC support personnel, a parent of one of the players and two independent community members, by the end of this year.
Their first task will be to create a detailed business plan, along with making recommendations to the NIAS board for the handover process to a community operation.
The academy will also embark on a comprehensive community consultation process including an in-person session following NIAS FC's games in Tamworth on Sunday August 6 at the Gipps Street clubhouse (at 3pm).
Alternatively you can have your say and nominate to be involved via this link: https://form.jotform.com/231778691844875.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.