The Werris Creek Christmas in July Markets had something or everyone, from handmade clothing and jewellery, to gourmet foods, wooden toys, divine smelling soaps and candles, leather goods, and plants Christmas ... along with snow and an early visit from Santa Claus.
Held on Sunday July 23, the event drew about 2000 people and was run in support of the Werris Creek Lions Club, raising more than $2500 from site fees and a raffle, said market organiser Tammy Kneath.
The highlight of the day for younger market patrons was not the fairy floss machine but the man-made snow, and the arrival of Santa on the Werris Creek Rural Fire Service truck.
Miss Kneath, who operates Takeway @ Werris Creek, said the 56 stallholders were locals and showcased the best of local skills.
The markets ran from 1pm to 5pm.
Miss Kneath is already planning a Christmas market for December.
