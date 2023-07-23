The Northern Daily Leader
Stallholders share the Christmas spirit at Werris Creek

By Emma Downey
July 23 2023 - 7:00pm
Werris Creek Christmas in July Markets organiser Tammy Kneath was ecstatic at the success of the day. Picture Peter Hardin
Werris Creek Christmas in July Markets organiser Tammy Kneath was ecstatic at the success of the day. Picture Peter Hardin

The Werris Creek Christmas in July Markets had something or everyone, from handmade clothing and jewellery, to gourmet foods, wooden toys, divine smelling soaps and candles, leather goods, and plants Christmas ... along with snow and an early visit from Santa Claus.

