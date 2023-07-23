Matt Wilson has been teetering on the brink of retirement for several years now.
The 33-year-old has spent the last decade of his first grade rugby league career with the Dungowan Cowboys, in which time he has seen the club climb from second grade to first grade, and from there go on to become consistent premiership contenders.
But time has taken its toll, and given his desire to spend more time with his family and focus on his work as a teacher at Peel High School, Wilson is confident this year will be his last as a player.
"Retirement's been on the cards for a number of years," Wilson said.
"I'd say this year will be well and truly the last. There's enough young blokes there to take my spot and do the job."
The Cowboys have a number of young players who have gone from promising talents to full-time first grade fixtures in recent years.
Their presence, Wilson said, is the only reason he refrained from calling time until this point.
"There's a lot of young blokes at the club that keep you keen on playing footy," he said.
"Numbers are good at training, it's a good family club too. My kids come to training most of the time, and my wife's still happy for me to be playing footy."
Cody Byrne, who captained the Cowboys in Brett Jarrett's absence on Saturday, is one of the young up-and-comers who has benefited from Wilson's experience over the years.
And while the veteran halfback is set on hanging up the boots at the end of the year, Byrne believes he has not lost a step on the field.
"I've been here [at Dungowan] for three years now, and it's the best I've seen him play for three years," Byrne said.
"He's taking control of games ... the best thing about him is he takes control of the game a lot, which helps us out and takes pressure off."
Wilson spoke to the Leader shortly after the Cowboys' 20-12 loss to North Tamworth on Saturday.
Though the Old Boys' Day clash was likely one of his final runs in Dungowan colours, Wilson showed that the dedication and love for the club that has kept him playing for so long is still very much alive.
"There's a pretty rich culture at Dungowan," he said.
"Old Boys mean a lot to me personally. I'm pretty upset that we didn't get the win for them today."
