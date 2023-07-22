Heading into their Round 14 clash on Saturday, just a point separated Quirindi and Narrabri on the table.
After an 80-minute arm wrestle a point is still all that is between them.
The two couldn't be split with the game finishing in an edge-of-your seats 17-all draw.
READ ALSO: Live scores: footy fix central
The Blue Boars' second draw in as many games, the win was there for the taking late, having a penalty kick with just under two minutes remaining. But it was wide.
After forcing a knock-on from the drop out, the home side then had a chance of their own to snatch the points but were eventually pushed into touch.
While ideally they would have loved the win, the important thing as far as both sides were concerned was that it wasn't a loss.
It keeps them in the finals hunt, and for the Blue Boars keeps their title defence alive, albeit by a thread.
"We know we can't drop a game this round and we haven't dropped one yet so we live to fight another day," coach Jake Packer said.
It is looking to be a battle between the Lions (43 points), Blue Boars (42) and Walcha (44) for the one remaining spot with Moree's 52-12 win over the Rams pushing them 10 points clear in third with the cushion of two byes in the final four rounds.
To the Lions' and Blue Boars advantage they do have a bye (the Rams have had their two) but they also have some tough games. The Blue Boars still have to play competition leaders Gunnedah and Pirates, who dropped back to second with a 43-41 loss to Inverell, while the Lions have the Rams away next week and also have to travel up to Moree.
The draw was probably a fair result with neither side really able to assert any control on the contest.
Up 3-nil at half-time, the Blue Boars extended that to 10-nil early in the second half.
But the Lions responded almost immediately, and then hit the front a few minutes later after an 80m turnaround.
The score stayed at 12-10 until 12 minutes to go when Blue Boars half-back Jydon Hill found a sliver of space beside the ruck.
You sensed though that there was still at least one more twist in the tale, and another great long range attack from the Lions saw them draw level with seven minutes remaining, and the conversion to come.
But unfortunately for the home side it wasn't on target.
Still, beaten 62-7 in their earlier meeting it was a big turnaround.
Captain Tom Fuller was naturally "very proud" of his side and noted their defence as one of the most pleasing aspects.
"The defence I thought was very very strong," he said.
"We did well, shut them down really well."
Packer also highlighted about the Blue Boars defence.
"We're getting there," he said about where they are at at the moment.
"We've got our defence back.
"What hurt us today was just silly mistakes that I think we need to be a bit better at.
"But credit to Quirindi. They were good, that was the best Quirindi team I've played since I've played for Narrabri."
It was a big day being the annual clash between the two clubs in memory of former Lion Nick Tooth.
As the points were, the Nick Tooth Memorial Trophy, which is awarded to the player deemed to have shown the most passion and heart for the game, was shared between Lions winger Ryan Hodson and Blue Boars prop Will Ciesiolka.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.