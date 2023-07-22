Brash, tattooed, peroxide blond and talented. Josh Bartlett is all those things.
And at Gipps Street on Saturday, July 22, he was also a menace as he scored a double, and was unlucky not to score more, in second-placed OVA's 9-0 massacre of his old club Tamworth FC.
The 25-year-old left last-placed FC following the 2021 season and had last season off after being left disillusioned with the sport.
"I've got a point to prove out here," he said after Saturday's clash. "I did walk away from a club I spent almost 10 years with and won two premierships with.
"I still have my heart with the boys. I have nothing against them. It's just time for me to close my chapter there and move on."
Bartlett believes he made his point on Saturday. He sure did - his cramping towards the end of the contest a sign of his unrelenting effort.
He started the match at right wing, and finished it at centre midfield.
"I made a really good choice where I've come this year to start my new chapter in my football career," he said.
"They boys have always got my back, and they're always pushing me to be my best.
"If stuff isn't going right sometimes for me, I do drop my head. But the boys are always behind me and are always pushing me that extra step."
Of course, it was far from a one-man show at Gipps Street. His great mate and former FC teammate Sam Williams also scored a brace, as did Riley Russell and Brendan Jarrett.
There were some classy efforts including Williams' opener, when he climbed high on the edge of the goal area to head it in, and Russell's long-range blast into the top of the net.
The side's other scorer was Mitchell O'Keefe, whose first-half clinical finish made it 4-0 - before Russell was brought down heavily in the penalty area and Bartlett converted from the spot to make it 5-0 at half-time.
When Bartlett headed in from close range early in the second half, it was clear that OVA's stride was still long. "It was good that the boys kept the foot on the throat," he said.
I'm passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I'm genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
