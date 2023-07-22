When thinking about the result of last year's grand final, the pain of a narrow defeat is still fresh for Steph Halpin.
"God that hurt," the North Tamworth Bears women's captain-coach said.
So, in today's rematch of that extra-time 12-10 loss to the Dungowan Cowgirls, on the same ground where all of North Tamworth's hearts were broken last year, the Bears were determined not to let the same result occur.
A try in the first minute foreshadowed what would eventually be a thunderous 42-10 victory for the visitors at Dungowan Recreation Ground.
"The first half was absolutely sensational," Halpin said.
"We had good shift of the ball, stayed composed, it was absolutely fantastic."
North Tamworth led 32-4 at the break, but Dungowan came out renewed in the second half and looked to have found some fire.
Cowgirls mainstay, Taylor Holcombe, said a stern talk among the squad had helped invigorate the girls to fire back.
"We lacked intensity," Holcombe said.
"We dropped our heads after they got a try in the first minute. After half time, we got together, got more positive, and kept moving up together."
It was, however, too little, too late for Dungowan to overhaul the Bears' lead.
Four tries to Tayla King made her the standout for Halpin, as the fullback brought her try-scoring tally to 11 for the season.
"You can't really argue with that, she just found space, ran hard," she said.
"She made a couple of mistakes, but one of the things we've been working on with Tayla is turning that mistake into something really positive in attack or defence. She was fantastic for us."
Tomorrow's match between the Narrabri Blues and Gunnedah Bulldogs will decide whether the Cowgirls will slip to fourth on the ladder. But either way, Holcombe said, they should make finals and know from experience that, once they are there, anything is possible.
"Last year we came fourth, worked together, and took out the grand final," she said.
"That was a big thing, so hopefully something like that can happen again. We can only try."
