Mathew Daley's earliest memory predates his family's search for a better life.
Sitting at a bench at Anzac Park on a cold afternoon, the Mountain Goats defender peered back through the mist of time to recall being at home ahead of the arrival of a new sibling.
Daley thinks he was three years old back then. His mother, Terri, was in hospital to give birth to his brother, Curtis. And he and his father, Craig, and his elder brother, Nathan, were at home on the family's crop farm, located between Forbes and Grenfell in the Central West.
Read also:
About a decade later, the Daleys had relocated to their current home: a crop farm some 30 kilometres east of Gunnedah.
"There was a run of probably two or three years that were very dry in the Central West," Daley, 28, said of the decision to leave that region. "Also, there's more farming opportunities up here [Gunnedah] with summer crop."
"It's had its ups and downs, but I think it's been good," he said of the move.
Some 16 years after the new beginning, Daley utilises his agronomist degree on his family's farm. He obtained the degree at the University of New England, and regards the feat as potentially his greatest achievement.
"I'd definitely like to own my own property," he said. "But it gets dearer and dearer, and harder and harder at the moment [to do that]."
Daley is in his second season at Moore Creek, who lost 2-1 away to East Armidale on Saturday, July 22. He joined the club from Gunnedah FC after landing a job at Nutrien Ag Solutions and moving to Tamworth.
He regards himself as uncomplicated, a "pretty simple" man. And despite sitting down for this interview, he prefers not to talk about himself. As such, he sidestepped describing himself in three words.
However, his response when asked to detail the greatest life lesson he has learned is instructive: "Maybe just don't dwell on the small things too much."
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.