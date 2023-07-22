The Northern Daily Leader
Home/National Sport/A-League
Live

The Weekend Wanderer: the Leader's live scores | July 22

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 22 2023 - 2:52pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
It's Saturday - and you know what that means, right?
It's Saturday - and you know what that means, right?

Can you see that?

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from A-League
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.