The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Latest News

Georgia Horniman off to tag World Cup in Ireland

Mark Bode
By Mark Bode
Updated July 22 2023 - 11:16am, first published 11:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Talented Tamworth sportswoman Georgia Horniman brightens up a gloomy day at Bicentennial Park on July 21, 2023. Picture by Mark Bode
Talented Tamworth sportswoman Georgia Horniman brightens up a gloomy day at Bicentennial Park on July 21, 2023. Picture by Mark Bode

A wonderful phase of Georgia Horniman's young life began with a kiss.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Mark Bode

Mark Bode

Senior Sports Reporter

I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.

More from Latest News
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.