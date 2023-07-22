A wonderful phase of Georgia Horniman's young life began with a kiss.
And now, more than six months later, the 20-year-old - who spent a month in Europe to start the year - will once again be farewelled by loved ones.
The McCarthy Catholic Colleague alumnus, who is in the first year of a occupational therapy degree at Southern Cross University at Coffs Harbour, will soon return to Europe when she heads to Ireland for the tag World Cup.
Horniman will play fullback/wing for Australia's under-21 oztag side at the University of Limerick tournament, staged from August 2-5.
"It's a very big achievement," she said of her debut national selection, adding that she was "absolutely" surprised to be named in the side, "especially being from a rural area ... it's very hard to make an Australian team from where we are".
Following the World Cup, the Dungowan Cowgirls premiership winner will holiday with friends in Greece for two weeks.
"I'm so happy to go overseas again," she said. "It's so exciting."
"Packing winter stuff and summer stuff in my suitcase," she said, in reference to the contrasting climates of Ireland and Greece.
The 2022 Group 4 league tag player of the year said her first trip to Europe was "very spontaneous". In early 2022, she was on a run when her friend, Maeve Galvin, phoned her and said she wanted to go to Europe but all her friends were at uni.
"I said, 'I'll come with you,'" Horniman said. "And that was basically it."
The trip and then the return home to prepare for uni while having time off work and hanging out with her friends left the athletically built speedster in the happiest mood of her life.
Horniman returns to Tamworth most weekends to see her family and friends and to play sport: she has continued her Cowgirls association this year.
She also still works periodically at the check-in counter at Tamworth Airport.
Her latest overseas sojourn means she has had to drop a unit from her degree, but will catch up at a later date.
"I love it so much," she said of occupational therapy.
I’m passionate about writing stories that resonate with people. And I’m genuinely interested in the people I interview; I want to know about them and present their stories in a meaningful way.
