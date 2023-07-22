PETER Taylor Andersen liked to make things good.
The urologist who spent decades improving the health of people in Tamworth and the wider region, died on Monday, July 10, at the age of 84.
He retired from practising out of Tamwell Medical Centre, which he built, about two decades ago.
Ten years into his retirement, he suffered a stroke which left him wheelchair bound, and on June 1 of this year, he experienced another stroke.
His strong independence, personal drive, Christian faith and sense of responsibility to support those who needed it most, was built in his formative years spent in boarding schools.
Mr Andersen performed well scholastically, becoming Dux, being elected school captain, and graduating university with first class honours, having placed first in surgery.
While working as a urologist in Tamworth, he met a nurse named Rosemary Barnes. The two married after five years together, and raised four children, Jenny, Sharon, Ross and Edwina.
According to his son Ross' eulogy, his father saw people in need, and was driven to do something about it.
"As his family and the Tamworth region grew, he saw the need to expand health services in the area, as the hospital was often beyond capacity," Ross said.
Mr Andersen and his colleague Dr Rae converted a nursing home into Tamara Private Hospital.
Another one of his projects, Tamwell Motel and Medical Centre was born from Mr Andersen's "crazy idea" to turn the old brickworks site into a hotel, consulting rooms, coffee lounge, restaurant and pharmacy, Ross said.
In his 40s, Mr Andersen had six weeks off work to heal from a gall bladder removal, during which time he learnt to fly a plane.
He was then able to work in Moree, Coffs Harbour, Narrabri and Coonabarabran to provide easier access to rural medical care.
"As kids we all learnt the hard way not to have strawberry milkshakes or a can of Fanta before going up in the plane," Ross said.
"Just another example of his 'why don't we!' attitude, that would rouse excitement and adventure for anyone involved.
"We'll miss your boundless enthusiasm, your constant encouragement and your crazy ideas."
According to Rosemary Andersen, her husband was clever, generous, enthusiastic, and always wanted to help and encourage people.
"I'm quite devastated, having been married for 53 years and he's no longer here," she said.
"But he and I know that he's gone to his Heavenly Father, so that gives me great comfort."
