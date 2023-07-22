The Northern Daily Leader
Home/News/Court and Crime

Hayden James Carroll admits to assault at Tamworth service station

Tess Kelly
By Tess Kelly
July 23 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Hayden James Carroll admitted to spitting at a worker at the Ampol service station on Gunnedah Road in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner
Hayden James Carroll admitted to spitting at a worker at the Ampol service station on Gunnedah Road in Tamworth. Picture by Gareth Gardner

A MAN has admitted to spitting at a Tamworth service station worker after the staff member called him a "gronk".

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Tess Kelly

Tess Kelly

Journalist

Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au

More from Court and Crime
Local News

Get the latest Tamworth news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.