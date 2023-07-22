A MAN has admitted to spitting at a Tamworth service station worker after the staff member called him a "gronk".
Hayden James Carroll fronted Tamworth Local Court where he pleaded guilty to assaulting a worker while he was trying to buy a can of coke.
The court heard the 26-year-old was fired up after the service station worker called him a junkie.
His Legal Aid defence solicitor said the spitting incident came after Carroll took offence to being told to "get out you gronk" by the worker.
"He's done hard work to remain drug free," his solicitor said.
"It was particularly offensive to him to have that judgement on him."
Court documents reveal Carroll visited the Ampol service station on Gunnedah Road on January 31, 2023 at about 12:30pm when he tried to exchange a warm can of coke that had just been bought for him.
The 26-year-old entered the store, grabbed a cold can, and went to the register to pay.
While Carroll was at the counter, police facts indicate he "loudly" expressed his dissatisfaction about the can of drink.
Shortly after a different staff member yelled at him to leave the store while swearing.
During the commotion, a male staff member entered the servo and yelled to Carroll "get out you gronk".
The 26-year-old approached the male worker, who tried to push him away, and spat at the staff member.
Later that day, police questioned Carroll about the incident, and he made full admissions to spitting at the worker because "he called him a junkie".
In court, magistrate Julie Soars said the police facts didn't indicate where the spit landed, which affected the objective seriousness of the matter.
His defence solicitor said one could assume the spit may have landed on the worker - something Carroll was "remorseful" for.
"It's not behaviour he wants to demonstrate," his solicitor said.
"He works as hard as he can to participate in society and stay out of trouble."
Ms Soars convicted Carroll for the common assault charge, and ordered him to be of good behaviour for 12 months.
"It's not a matter of you not being able to stand up for your rights," Ms Soars said.
"But do it in the right way."
Carroll was also ordered to keep clear of the Ampol service station.
Tess Kelly is a journalist at the Northern Daily Leader, reporting mostly on court, while keeping tabs on Tamworth Regional Council. Story tips can be sent to tess.kelly@austcommunitymedia.com.au
