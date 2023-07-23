A new stop sign is being proposed to improve safety at a Kootingal intersection.
The sign was part of the original Development Application for Evergreen Views, which was approved in 2004.
A condition was included for a stop sign and associated pavement markings to be installed at the intersection of Garden Street and Limbri Road, Kootingal.
Meanwhile, council will also seek to address concerns raised by a member of the public about speeding vehicles along Limbri Road/Station Street in Kootingal.
A report to go before Tamworth Regional Council at their ordinary meeting on Tuesday, July 25, states that motorists are taking too long to slow down in the 50 kilometre per hour zone - through to at least Wagonia Drive - and speeding up before reaching the Garden Street intersection, while motorists exiting Garden Street onto Limbri Road are at risk "due to sight distance concerns created by parked cars on Limbri Road".
So in addition to the new stop sign, Transport for NSW has requested additional line marking along Limbri Road, which the council will have to install.
Council is proposing to install 'No Stopping' signs on both sides of the intersection.
In the case of westbound traffic the sign will be installed adjacent to the driveway of 42 Limbri Road, resulting in the loss of one carpark.
For traffic headed east, council is proposing to install a 'No Stopping' sign 20 metres to the west of the intersection to improve the sight distance to approximately 50 metres, resulting in the loss of two carparking spaces.
Additional advanced warning signage is also proposed.
